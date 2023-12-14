Patron ejected from pub crossed road, landed punches to man on bench seat

A reveller was sitting on a bench seat with friends when a Wodonga man kicked out of an Albury pub walked over and punched him to the head.
Shane Hasler unleashed punches with his left then right fists, moments after a brief argument with the victim.
Albury Local Court has heard Hasler, now 33, and the victim, now 32, did not know each other at the time.
The incident happened near the Beer DeLuxe hotel on October 16, 2022, just after 1.30am.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond indicated at two previous mentions that Hasler was pleading not guilty to the single charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
But this week, on his first appearance in court, Hasler changed his plea to guilty, before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard.
That came after the police facts of the case were changed slightly in response to representations made by Mr Lamond to police.
The court was told how the victim downed eight alcoholic drinks while socialising with friends on the night of October 15.
They then went to Beer DeLuxe, where he had four beers, before leaving the hotel about 1.30am on October 16.
The group crossed the road and sat on a bench seat near the corner of Kiewa and Dean streets.
Police said hotel security removed Hasler from Beer DeLuxe about 1.35am "due to an incident".
Hasler crossed the street towards the victim's group, with CCTV footage showing him accompanied by another man.
They passed the victim's group from about five metres away, then turned and walked back towards the victim.
"A short argument takes place," police said.
"The accused walks over to the side of the victim and punched him in the head area with his left hand, then uses his right hand to punch the victim in the head area as the victim is sitting down."
The victim stood up and began wrestling with Hasler, before several people intervened to try to separate them.
Police said security staff from both Beer DeLuxe and the former Zed Bar then broke up the melee, shortly before Hasler left.
When police arrived, security identified Hasler as being involved.
The victim suffered a three-centimetre cut to his forehead, above his right eye, that police said "bled heavily".
Paramedics took him to Albury hospital, where he had three sutures applied to the wound.
Police went to Hasler's home in January this year. His reply when the allegations were put to him was "no comment".
Hasler will be sentenced on January 24.
