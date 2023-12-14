Dylan got loose with the truth so he could pocket $2k for phantom motorbike

A would-be buyer was so keen on a motorbike listed for sale by a West Wodonga man that he transferred a $2000 deposit without having seen the machine.
But Dylan Joel Percy had no intention of allowing him to do that, for the 2016 KTM 300 EXC didn't exist.
Percy effectively got on his bike with the cash and took off, blocking his victim's phone number in an effort to get away with his ruse.
Police caught up with Percy, who had used the pseudonym of "Peric" in conversations with the victim, and charged him with dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
The 31-year-old did not appear in Albury Local Court to answer the charge this week, though defence lawyer Hannah Straughan entered a guilty plea on his behalf.
Police told the court, in an outline of the case submitted to registrar Wendy Howard, how the victim began searching for a motorbike to buy on the bikesales.com.au website in September, 2021.
He quickly found the KTM listing and was keen on buying the bike, so replied to the post by Percy who told him his name was "Dylan Peric".
Percy passed on his mobile phone number and they agreed on a purchase price of $3800, with a $500 deposit.
He also gave his bank account details to the victim, who transferred the deposit on September 17.
The victim was told the motorbike was at Bright, but the man was unable to travel there because of other commitments.
It was then negotiated that the victim would pay additional amounts of another $500 on September 23, 2021, and $1000 on October 1.
Percy assured the victim this meant the bike would not be sold to anyone else.
Police said the victim organised to collect the motorbike on the weekend of October 2 and 3, with Percy agreeing to send him his address by text message.
"The accused never sent the victim the address and ceased all contact with the victim, blocking his phone number."
The victim's father tried to make contact, but Percy blocked him, too.
Percy will be sentenced on January 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.