Jessica's childhood dream comes to reality for Wodonga's carols celebration

As a girl of six, Jessica Stewart would look up to the stage and dream.
Before her were the Wodonga Carols by Candlelight soloists, taking the throng with them on this annual Christmas journey.
One day, she always thought, everyone's eyes would be on her, like those stars "brightly shining" in Oh, Holy Night.
That dream is about to be realised, with Jessica, at 17, set to bedazzle the crowd with her rendition of the carols favourite on Sunday night, December 17.
Jessica said she hoped the sacred song, one she had been practising with all her might, would impress everyone.
"I'm so excited to be performing, especially such a big song," she said.
"I've performed with the choir but never on my own. It's a dream come true to be up there with my idols. I'm really happy."
Performing Have yourself a merry little Christmas and All I want for Christmas is you will be vocal coach and long-time carols performer Niki Strauss.
It's her ninth year singing at Wodonga carols and she's "still going strong".
"Christmas carols is my favourite time of year," she said. "I absolutely love this event, it's so family friendly."
"I was pregnant with my son when I first sang on stage and now he is singing next to me on Sunday," she said.
"I hope people get into the spirit of Christmas because it's going to be a great time."
Coming back for the fourth year is performer Cameron Walls who will be singing Joy to the World.
"I'm so excited, I love carol season and being a part of the community, it's a big team that gets together and everyone gets to know each other pretty well," he said.
"I love being able to get up and perform for my family and my friends and the whole wider community that we're all a part of here."
"Everyone is welcome to come down," he said.
"Traditional candles and electronic candles will be available for sale for $5 and the proceeds of the candle sales will go to Albury Wodonga Health palliative care services to support the great work they do."
Mr Mildren said it was a family event and a time to bring everyone together.
"The weather's looking beautiful. It's going to be about 30 degrees, so there's no better time to come down and celebrate Christmas."
