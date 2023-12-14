Albury has a rich history of producing talented teens, here's two more

Albury will have half of its year 12 Murray Bushrangers' contingent from last season in 2024.
The Tigers had four Bushies' representatives in their final year of school in Rory Parnell, Charlie McGrath, Connor O'Sullivan and Phoenix Gothard.
The latter two were drafted to Geelong and GWS respectively, with Parnell and McGrath set to have gap years at their home club.
Parnell was a back pocket for the Bushies, but played in the midfield for Albury's thirds.
A fine runner, the 18-year-old will look to cement a senior position after playing three games last season.
"Rory is having a full year with us and is training really well," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles said.
Like Parnell, McGrath also split his time between the Bushies and the Tigers' three grades.
McGrath has impressed at half-forward and is a beautiful kick, good mark and a natural goalkicker, kicking four in a pre-season practice match against Norwood.
He also had a game in the Bushies' midfield and racked up 20-plus possessions to feature in the best.
Given the club's lost a handful of players to the VFL, the teenagers will play important roles as the Tigers look to break the league's all-time record for successive finals campaigns.
Albury has qualified for 14 straight since 2009, excluding the abandoned 2020 COVID season, to join Wangaratta Rovers' era from 1969 to 1982.
