No bail after 5000 'Peppa Pig' ecstasy pills pulled from pair's car

A second man charged after 5000 ecstasy pills with an alleged street value of $100,000 were seized in Wangaratta has been remanded in custody.
Officers spotted the car on Green Street about 4.30pm on Tuesday, December 5.
The vehicle turned into Docker Street then Dixon Street before parking outside a home linked to drugs.
Police spoke to the pair and a search of a Coles bag in the rear of the vehicle found 5000 pills in the shape of Peppa Pig's head.
The suspected ecstasy pills had been in 10 bags with "500" written on them.
The seizure weighed 3.122 kilograms, more than six times above the weight for a large commercial quantity.
Cash, scales and deal bags were also seized, along with the vehicle.
Bostanci sought bail last week after being charged, which was refused.
Santonoceto was charged with additional offences this week, including trafficking and possessing GHB in Fawkner on September 22, and commercial trafficking of the drug at St Albans between September 22 and December 5.
Santanoceto's matter returned to Wangaratta Court on Wednesday, December 13.
He made no application for bail.
He was remanded in custody.
Both men, who live in Reservoir, will return to court on March 7.
