No bail after 5000 'Peppa Pig' ecstasy pills pulled from pair's car

Updated December 14 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
The 10 bags of Peppa Pig ecstasy tablets. Police say each bag has 500 pills each. Picture supplied
A second man charged after 5000 ecstasy pills with an alleged street value of $100,000 were seized in Wangaratta has been remanded in custody.

