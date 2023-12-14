Beyond the HSC: Albury students find out if their hard work paid off

For The Scots School Albury's Lylah Ellao, the stress of studying for the HSC wasn't enough, so she decided to publish a children's book and start an art business as well.
The 18-year-old author, who scored an impressive 94.35 ATAR, wrote, illustrated and published her first children's book IOK and started an art business offering portraits, cards, logo designs and custom artwork during her studies.
"(Art and writing) was always something fun that I tried out and ran with; especially as it got really busy, it became a little safe space in year 12," she said.
"You get a lot of people telling you to cut down on things or cut them out.
"But I think it is really important to keep a balance."
With illustrations inspired by Lylah's Southeast Asian heritage, the book follows the journey of a little fish striving to become something bigger than himself - a dragon.
"He enlists the help of all these other animals in the jungle and seemingly doesn't get anything in return," Lylah explained.
"But eventually, all of his small acts of kindness make up to him being transformed into what he always wanted to be."
Lylah now plans on studying a Bachelor of Art and Science at university as she continues pursuing her creative passion.
Forty-nine students received the highest possible ATAR of 99.95, including 12 female graduates and 37 male.
The median ATAR was slightly lower than in 2022, with an average score of 71.05.
Vicki Steer, principal of The Scots School, said she was delighted that 22 per cent of students scored an ATAR of 90 or above.
"At the end of the day, we want our students to be able to pursue the career path of their choice, and great results give them those choices," she said.
The school's newly crowned dux Jonah Adams scored an ATAR of 98.25.
Jonah, 17, has his sights set on engineering at Monash University after studying chemistry, maths extension 2, physics, English advanced and economics this year and scoring an HSC mark of 95 in maths extension 1 last year.
"I've always wanted to be something like a mechatronics engineer," he said.
"That's what my uncle does, and I think it'll be a great challenge."
Georgie Salinger, Albury High School's new dux and an Albury Wodonga Bandits rising star, said she endured a sleepless night waiting for her score to be released.
"I woke up a few times during the night just out of stress; 3am, 4am - every hour or so," the 18-year-old said.
"And when I finally saw the text from NESA (NSW Education Standard), it took me 45 minutes to an hour to get the courage to look.
"And when the ATAR came out, it took me about half an hour.
"But I was very relieved once I saw those messages."
With an ATAR score of 93.9, Georgie looks forward to studying biomedicine at The University of Sydney next year.
"My brother's doing medicine and whenever he talks about it I am very fascinated," she said.
"I want to be able to help people, and I think having quite a few sick relatives has led me to that pathway."
Albury High student and lead guitarist of the band Lucy, Miller Hearn has been nominated for the Shape exhibition for his industrial technology project - a steel base guitar.
The Shape exhibition in Sydney features the best major projects from design and technology, industrial technology and textiles and design.
"It's supposed to be like the Beatles bass guitar that they used, and it sounds pretty similar," Miller said.
"It's made of mild steel, but it's all hollow, so it's not too heavy.
"I wanted to make it because we do gigs around the area and I wanted a bass guitar to record with."
Miller, 18, is studying sound engineering at TAFE and wants to build a home studio for his band to record their music next year.
Murray High School principal Norman Johnson-Meader said he was incredibly proud of the students' results this year.
"They represent a continued upward trajectory in band six and five achievements," he said.
"So it's nice to see that there's a pattern of success here that is steadily increasing."
Indi Fitzgerald, 17, said she will study veterinary medicine at Charles Sturt University in Wagga next year after scoring an ATAR of 79.9.
"I've wanted to be a vet my whole life," the Murray High student said.
"We took my puppy to puppy school when I was little, and they did a tour of the centre and the people there, and it has been my dream ever since.
"I love the biology side of it and working with animals and just being able to help them recover or whatever they need."
Jessica Kemp was named Trinity Anglican College's dux for 2023 after achieving an ATAR score of 99.1.
Principal Adrian Johnson congratulated Jessica and her peers at a celebratory morning tea at the school this morning.
"These results are a testament to this talented cohort, and I commend our staff for their dedication, expertise and level of support provided to our students throughout their journey at Trinity," Dr Johnson said.
Xavier High School's dux for 2023, Jack Potter, achieved an ATAR of 96.20, including a score of 94 out of 100 for engineering studies.
Xavier High principal Gavin Dykes acknowledged the importance of ATAR results, but said they "are not the only measurement of success".
"There are many dimensions of a young person's life that grow and develop over time, be it academic, faith, social/emotional, physical or vocational," he said.
"We have many students who have found their pathway in their lives and have made exciting choices which will not only enhance their careers, but more importantly their life."
