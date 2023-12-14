Glassing a 'totally inappropriate' response to vile words outside pub

A woman who glassed a man during a night out in Beechworth has been told she would have likely gone to jail if she faced a serious injury charge.
Danielle Carew pleaded guilty to charges of recklessly causing injury and intentionally causing injury following the February 16 incident outside Tanswell's Hotel, and a prior incident with the same victim.
The kindergarten worker said she meant to splash her champagne flute in the man's face, but the impact instead left the victim bleeding heavily over the footpath.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said the victim had approached Carew and spoke to her in a "vile and disgusting manner, and a manner in which no woman should be spoken to".
The Wodonga court previously heard the victim said words to the effect of "I wasn't expecting to see your ugly dog c--- face here, I just wanna smash it".
Mr Watkins said the man's words didn't justify Carew's reaction.
"Your response to it was also totally inappropriate," he said.
Mr Watkins said if Carew had been convicted of causing a serious injury - not a lesser charge of causing an injury - jail was likely.
The victim received a four centimetre cut.
He told the court through a victim impact statement his face was disfigured but legally, the cut wasn't considered a serious injury.
The pair had previously been in a fight during a different night out in September last year.
Mr Watkins said in this case, a corrections order was the appropriate sentence.
Carew must perform 120 hours of unpaid community work, one third of which can be offset by receiving treatment.
"I suspect alcohol hasn't really been your friend for quite some time," Mr Watkins said.
