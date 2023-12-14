The Border Mail
Glassing a 'totally inappropriate' response to vile words outside pub

December 15 2023 - 6:00am
Danielle Carew was ordered to complete 120 hours of community work for the glassing offence. Picture supplied
A woman who glassed a man during a night out in Beechworth has been told she would have likely gone to jail if she faced a serious injury charge.

