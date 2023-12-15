Only 16,800km off: Christmas card addressed to UK arrives in Border mail box

A Christmas card arrived in the mail at Wodonga resident Mark Sullivan's house, but it brought him no joy.
Because the season's greetings weren't for him, with the delivery missing its mark by 16,800 kilometres.
What arrived in Wodonga was intended for the town of Hartlepool, in County Durham, England.
Mr Sullivan was gobsmacked that Australia Post could stick the envelope in his letter box given the first thing he noticed was the "UK" written on the front. There was no return address on the back.
The street address was similar to the Wodonga resident's address, but the country certainly was not.
"I honestly don't know what they would have thought, because as soon as I got it out, the first thing I saw was 'UK'," he said.
The envelope clearly carried the correct postcode for the English address.
Mr Sullivan thought it unlikely the intended recipient would receive the card now in time for Christmas, unless Australia Post sent it express post, "which I think they really should."
"I sent Australia Post a message on social media asking if they can see anything wrong with the letter," he said.
"They responded with 'it's got a UK address on it'. And when I said yes, it was sent to my house in Wodonga, I got a generic reply with 'we're experiencing a high volume of mail'."
Mr Sullivan said he worked as a delivery driver and understood how complacency could slip into daily jobs.
"But when you look at something such as a letter that says UK, I guess the message is just don't get complacent," he said.
"Do your job. Right."
There appeared to be no recourse for the mistake and that it was a case of the excuse "yeah, once it's in the box, that's it, job done".
"I'm sure they're just thinking, well, we delivered it; it doesn't matter if it wasn't to the right person," Mr Sullivan said.
Australia Post was contacted for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.