Rising costs, lack of operators spell the end for Wodonga NYE event

An annual New Year's Eve event and fireworks display in Wodonga has been scrapped due to rising costs.
Wodonga Raiders Football and Netball Club will not stage the gathering in 2023, and, in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, December 12, revealed "there aren't immediate plans for future events".
"Rising costs and a shortage of service providers have made it unfeasible," the post read.
"We advised Wodonga Council of this in June this year.
"We're grateful to Wodonga Council for their support throughout the years and understand there are members of the community who will be disappointed to see the end of this event.
"Thank you for your understanding and continued support."
Crowds were lower in 2021, linked to concerns over COVID-19 spread, while the event did not run in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.
Albury Harness Racing Club has confirmed it will have fireworks at midnight after its annual New Year's Eve meeting.
