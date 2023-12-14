The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Rising costs, lack of operators spell the end for Wodonga NYE event

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Huge crowds have gathered at Birallee Park in recent years, including 2017, for Wodonga Raiders' New Year's Eve celebrations. The event will not go ahead in 2023 due to rising costs. Picture by Mark Jesser
Huge crowds have gathered at Birallee Park in recent years, including 2017, for Wodonga Raiders' New Year's Eve celebrations. The event will not go ahead in 2023 due to rising costs. Picture by Mark Jesser

An annual New Year's Eve event and fireworks display in Wodonga has been scrapped due to rising costs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.