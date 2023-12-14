WEATHER WATCH: Extraordinary events sweeping across the countryside

By a sharp contrast, places further away from the rain experienced heat wave conditions for all of December. Wilcannia has recorded a mean maximum temperature for the first 10 days of December of 39.5 degrees. This was easily the hottest first 10 days of any December at Wilcannia in 138 years of records. The previous hottest was 38 degrees in 1899. It was very hot and dry during the summer of 1899-1900 in both December 1899 and February 1900 in our regions right up to Charleville, but many places managed to get much needed rainfalls during mid January 1900.

