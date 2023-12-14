WEATHER WATCH: Extraordinary events sweeping across the countryside

The past week has seen most extraordinary weather events from South Australia right across to Eastern NSW and Queensland.
A complex low trough has extended well north to the far west of Queensland near Cunnamulla. Behind this low pressure trough a very strong high pressure system well south of Bight has remained more or less stationary.
A large rain area covers most of South Australia south from Port Augusta with Cleve recording 54.6 millimetres to Sunday morning, December 10, the wettest December day since 63.8 millimetres in 1948. Further west, Eyre recorded 97 millimetres, an all-time record for December in 138 years of records. Oodnadatta, which sweltered in near record heat of 46 degrees recently, had its coldest December day on record on Sunday, December 10, with a maximum temperature of just 15.4 degrees, well down on the previous coldest December day of 20.5 degrees on December 14, 2001. Adelaide recorded its wettest December day for seven years with 30.6 millimetres as well as the coldest pair of December days since 1966 with maximums of 15.9 and 16.6 degrees.
By a sharp contrast, places further away from the rain experienced heat wave conditions for all of December. Wilcannia has recorded a mean maximum temperature for the first 10 days of December of 39.5 degrees. This was easily the hottest first 10 days of any December at Wilcannia in 138 years of records. The previous hottest was 38 degrees in 1899. It was very hot and dry during the summer of 1899-1900 in both December 1899 and February 1900 in our regions right up to Charleville, but many places managed to get much needed rainfalls during mid January 1900.
While Adelaide shivered in the coldest December weather since 1966, it was a completely different story in the Sydney area. Sydney Airport recorded its hottest December day on record with a reading of 43.5 degrees on Saturday, December 9. The previous hottest December day was 43.2 in 1994 and before that 43 in 1953. The current synoptic chart has indicated that the complex low pressure trough will now move westwards towards the Bight region, which will mean more hotter than normal days to come. This westward movement is most unusual for this time of year, more likely in late summer or in early autumn.
Tropical cyclone Jasper is crossing the coast near Cooktown and to date only 35 millimetres have fallen in Cairns, but the main interest was the near record December heat of 43.4 degrees at Burketown in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Other very hot December days at Burketown were in 1905, 1959, 1990, 2002, 2012 and 2019. These past cases all set up a hotter than average summer in Victoria and NSW as well as Queensland, the heaviest rainfalls being near mid January, end January and early February.
