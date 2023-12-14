Riley Bice has taken the plunge and will join a red-hot VFL outfit

Albury's Riley Bice will join the VFL's unofficial 'Ovens and Murray Football League home away from home' club Werribee.
Bice had previously indicated he wouldn't play full-time at Albury next year, but has declared publicly for the first time his state outfit.
"Obviously there's a fair few O and M boys already down there and all of the boys can't speak highly enough of the club and culture," he enthused.
"If you put yourself in an environment like that, it gives the best foundation to play your best footy."
Werribee stunned the VFL in racking up a 17-match winning streak to make its first grand final since 2005.
The AFL-aligned Gold Coast Suns, who featured 20-AFL-listed players, defeated the standalone Tigers by 19 points, but it was one of the latter's host of O and M products in Shaun Mannagh who won the Norm Goss Medal with six goals.
The 26-year-old half-forward was drafted to AFL club Geelong last month.
Bice won Albury's best and fairest this year as a half-forward who could pinch-hit as a midfielder, an outstanding effort in a grand final team which featured the league's top ruckman Isaac Muller and Morris medallist Elliott Powell.
Albury team-mates Lucas and Jacob Conlan confirmed this week joining VFL outfit Port Melbourne, with the latter admitting as a 24-year-old it was "now or never".
Twenty-three-year-old Bice was asked the same question.
'Yeah sort of, I'd probably look back on it if I never did it and think, 'what if'? Now's probably the right time to give it a crack and see what happens."
Like the Conlan siblings, Bice will retain Albury as his second club, allowing him to play when free of VFL commitments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.