The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Riley Bice has taken the plunge and will join a red-hot VFL outfit

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 14 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Riley Bice has a shot for goal in the second semi against Yarrawonga.
Albury's Riley Bice has a shot for goal in the second semi against Yarrawonga.

Albury's Riley Bice will join the VFL's unofficial 'Ovens and Murray Football League home away from home' club Werribee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.