Storm left a 'tunnel of devastation' through parts of Wodonga, SES says

A burst of high winds left a "tunnel of devastation" in Wodonga, an SES volunteer says, with buildings damaged, trees and power lines knocked over, and dozens of people needing assistance.
SES Wodonga deputy controller Lisa Wise said Wednesday's storm, which started about 7pm, had caught many by surprise.
The unit responded to 75 jobs in the Wodonga region on December 13, with calls to 11 jobs the next morning.
An Allans Flat home sustained extensive damage when a tree fell on its roof, a garage wall was knocked over by wind in Wodonga, and thousands of buildings lost power.
Electricity had been returned at the majority of properties in the North East by Thursday afternoon, and power had also been restored at many affected homes and businesses in Howlong.
Ms Wise said it had been a quick but intense storm cell which had left a trail of destruction through parts of Wodonga.
"I think it probably took a lot of people by surprise," she said.
"It was so quick and did so much damage.
"Certain parts and strips of Wodonga were hit and others were totally untouched.
"It was a tunnel of devastation that came through.
"We mapped it out - it was an alleyway of devastation where the storm cell has come through."
The area around Yarralumla Drive was particularly impacted and a large number of trees fell down around Huon Creek Road.
Other residents had minor roof damage at their homes, including ridge cappings being blown off, tiles broken and trees left resting on roofs.
Albury SES members assisted in Wodonga, with the storm having little impact in Albury.
SES volunteers from Tallangatta and Rutherglen also assisted on the border with CFA members and those from the Albury and Border Rescue Squad.
One rescue squad member had their vehicle smashed in South Albury as they were responding, and had a bag stolen.
"There was little of value in the bag, our poor member now has to replace the passenger window of her car," a post on the group's Facebook page noted.
Only a few dozen remained offline as of 4.30pm on Thursday.
Ms Wise said such storm activity was common between December and March, and said it was positive that community members had assisted each other during the incident.
"It was like a Christmas street party where people came out to help one another," she said.
"It was great to see.
"We'd urge people to keep an eye on the forecast weather through the VicEmergency app, and to think about securing loose items that might be around your home."
Ms Wise said keeping trees and bushes maintained, and gutters clear, could also assist.
