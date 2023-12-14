Coach says Lavington is talking 'dribble' and have 'done the wrong thing.'

Coolamon coach Gavin McMahon has vowed to play hard-ball in regards to contracted best and fairest winner Tim Oosterhoff joining Lavington next year.
He recently moved to the Border to live and has commenced new employment and cited his desire to join the Panthers.
However, McMahon was adamant that Oosterhoff was a required player at Coolamon.
Lavington football manager Graham Hart told The Border Mail last week that the Panthers were aware that Oosterhoff was contracted for next season.
Hart also compared the Oosterhoff situation to Ewan Mackinlay's decision to leave the Panthers for an opportunity at South Australian National Football League (SANFL) level.
Mackinlay is contracted to Lavington but leaves with the club's blessing.
Hart and McMahon previously played together at Lavington during the mid 1990s.
But McMahon wasn't buying his former teammates' explanation which he dismissed as 'dribble'.
"Their stuff was effectively the appropriate dribble we would expect out of them when you've done the wrong thing," he said.
"What else do you do?
"Anyone involved in football can read through that dribble.
"So from the club's position, no, nothing's changed at this point (in regards to Oosterhoff)
"He's still a required player and we'll hold that position."
The ball is now in Lavington's court, with the club expected to lodge a clearance for Oosterhoff in the new year, which will be denied by Coolamon due to him being a contracted player.
Three denied clearances and the case will go to the AFL NSW-ACT tribunal.
The Panthers have been the quietest of all O&M clubs on the recruiting front over the off-season and are still yet to formally announce any signings.
Mackinlay along with star veterans Luke Garland (Jindera) and Myles Aalbers (Osborne) are confirmed departures.
