THEN AND NOW: Watermelon Day a highlight for Wodonga Primary School pupils

Memories of Geoff Galbraith, a teacher at Wodonga Primary School for 25 years from 1967.
The weather was a huge factor in the children's education.
In summer the Bristol huts were so hot by lunch time that most classes moved out under the shade of trees. A large grove of small poplars growing partly where the car park is now was usually shared by two or three classes.
A great day, I remember, was Watermelon Day. McFarland's, commercial vegetable and seed growers, donated a truck load of watermelons which were for sale at 20 cents each or five cents a quarter.
Grade after grade were filed out to gorge ourselves on watermelon slices and to purchase our melons to take home. It was a wonderful sight to watch the children scattering in all directions across Wodonga, staggering under the weight of one, two or even three melons.
The money went to social service, I remember. Social service was an important part of the school.
Once I organised a museum where children and staff unearthed objects for display and we charged a small amount as an entrance fee.
In a storeroom I unearthed the old school bell that had once called children to school at the original site of the school where the Continuing Education Centre now stands.
One parent got so excited about this that he erected a bell tower near the assembly area and there was an inaugural ringing of the bell at a Monday morning assembly.
The zealous parent's daughter was selected to pull the rope for the first time. The whole school held their breath. The eight-year-old tugged on the bell rope. A faint ring was heard.
"Pull harder!" roared the principal over his microphone. But it was no use. The bell was almost inaudible unless one was standing close by.
So we were left with the British air raid siren that seven times a day wailed across Wodonga as its siblings had across some UK city at the approach of the German bombers.
Goodness knows what fearful memories it awakened in the numerous war refugees that had settled in Wodonga as a result of the closeness of the Bonegilla migrant camp.
