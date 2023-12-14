Night works on Border crossing expected to create minor traffic delays

Traffic crossing over the Murray River at night will be slowed next week as bridge works are carried out near the Lincoln Causeway.
Changed traffic conditions will be in place on the Union Bridge crossing of the Murray River between Albury and Wodonga from Monday, December 18, to Wednesday, December 20, weather permitting.
One lane will be closed and the speed limit reduced to 40kmh for road surface investigation work on Wodonga Place and the Lincoln Causeway between Nurigong Street and Gateway Island.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the work would be carried out between 7.30pm and 5.30am to limit the impacts on commuters.
"Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists," the spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow an extra five minutes travel time to their journeys.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
