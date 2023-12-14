The Border Mail
Night works on Border crossing expected to create minor traffic delays

By Beau Greenway
December 15 2023 - 10:00am
Work will be carried out on the Union Bridge connecting Albury and Wodonga between December 18 and 20, which is expected to cause some traffic delays. Picture by Mark Jesser
Traffic crossing over the Murray River at night will be slowed next week as bridge works are carried out near the Lincoln Causeway.

