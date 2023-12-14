Truck driver 'failed to give way' before woman seriously injured in crash

A truck driver has been charged after allegedly failing to give way to a car, causing serious injuries to the female car driver.
It's alleged the 70-year-old truck driver failed to give way at the intersection.
The oncoming Toyota sedan crashed into the rear of the prime mover.
The 46-year-old Toyota driver was treated by paramedics before being taken to Shepparton hospital with serious injuries.
The truck driver wasn't injured and returned a negative roadside breath test.
He attended the Corowa police station about 10am on Thursday and was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and failure to give way to a vehicle.
He was bailed and will face Finley Local Court on January 24.
