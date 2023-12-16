The Border Mail
Hat trick as Indigenous Border builder again named regional Victoria's best

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 16 2023 - 12:00pm
TVN On-Country directors Gareth VanNoort, Jebb Hutchison and Jonathon Whelan with three Regional Business of the Year trophies from the Victorian Aboriginal Business Awards. Picture supplied
A Wodonga commercial construction company has claimed a major Indigenous business award for the third straight year.

Local News

