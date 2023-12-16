Hat trick as Indigenous Border builder again named regional Victoria's best

A Wodonga commercial construction company has claimed a major Indigenous business award for the third straight year.
TVN On-Country, based on Hovell Street in the Border city, was named Regional Business of the Year in the 2023 Victorian Aboriginal Business Awards in Melbourne.
Managing director and Wiradjuri man Jebb Hutchison said 2023 had been the most rewarding in his six years in the business, which included the start of its biggest project to date.
TVN On-Country won the contract to build the Munarra Centre for Regional Excellence, on Yorta Yorta Country, in Shepparton.
The Aboriginal-led educational, sporting, cultural and community centre is set to be completed in 2024.
"This project really excites me because we are building a piece of history for mob," Mr Hutchison said.
Funded by the Victorian government and Melbourne University, TVN On-Country has employed more than 50 staff to complete the project, along with work in two other states.
