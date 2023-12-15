Show heralds a mesmerising new era in clowning comedy and dark arts

Clowns - or clowning for that matter - always evoke strong reactions in people.
For many they conjure up laughter, buffoonery and joy while for others it's sheer terror, pure and simple.
Melbourne-based theatre company WE3 brings myriad emotions to bear in its masterly show The Long Pigs.
Clare Bartholomew, Mozes and Nicci Wilks (the latter a former Flying Fruit Fly Circus trainee) hold the audience spellbound for a whole hour without barely muttering an audible sound.
Obviously, in clowning, actions speak louder than words!
The dynamic interactions between Bartholomew, Mozes and Wilks are as funny as they are skilful in delivering this style of dark comedy clowning.
The trio are "pigs" in a makeshift abattoir shack, working to rid the world of every last red-nose clown.
The grey-tinged set (Anna Tregloan) - comprising ladders, a large fake hammer, a series of pulleys, timber planks and metal buckets - evokes a classic Tim Burton gothic horror movie scene.
The expert sound (Jethro Woodward) and lighting design (Andy Turner) elevate this original show and only amplify the wonderful absurdity of it all.
When the clowns discover they are one red-nose short of their tally, their relationships go from bad to worse.
Under expert direction from Susie Dee, distrust and suspicion abound, as the gang turns on itself in menacing and frighteningly funny ways.
There is laughter from the audience, sometimes gasps and even the odd gag when appropriate. Believe you me, you'll know when it's appropriate!
The Long Pigs will push all of your buttons as the absurdist narrative plays out in a hilariously dark and original way.
Two scenes may possibly offend.
The clowns recreate the crucifixion of Jesus in sacrificing one of their own and later manage a hanging of sorts.
The audience interaction is high in these parts, meaning laughs are plentiful.
The clowns wear colourful blow-up suits in the only brief interlude from the stylised monochrome show palette.
The Long Pigs heralds a mesmerising new era in clowning comedy and dark arts.
You really do have to see it to believe it!
Nominated for three Green Room awards, The Long Pigs was part of the Flying Fruit Fly Circus' month-long circus festival, Borderville, which runs until Friday, December 22.
Created by Clare Bartholomew, Nicci Wilks and Derek Ives-Plunkett, the latter's role is now played by Mozes.
There are three shows left on the Borderville program.
Airborne runs at Gateway Village on Saturday, December 16, at 7.30pm and You & I plays at the Butter Factory Theatre on Saturday, December 16, at 6pm.
Already sold-out, The Grad Show will launch the new Borderville Theatre with four shows from Tuesday, December 19, to Friday, December 22.
Bookings: borderville.com.au
