He drove faster and faster, then told his partner 'the cops are coming'

A North Albury man who fled police at speeds of up to 100kmh while weaving in and out of suburban traffic later tried to hide in his backyard.
Brett Ronald Miosge's behaviour behind the wheel had become so erratic and dangerous through Springdale Heights then Lavington that police had to call off their pursuit.
They pulled over and watched as Miosge took off even faster along Urana Road.
Miosge's identity was confirmed when police saw him at one point through the open driver's window.
Albury Local Court has been told police then did a check to find out the address to which the white Nissan Navara was registered.
Within minutes police were knocking on the front door of Miosge's home.
His partner answered the door and told police he was inside.
"The accused refused to come out of the backyard and was acting belligerent and argumentative towards police," court registrar Wendy Howard was told, in an outline of the case submitted by prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike.
Police entered the backyard via an unlocked side gate and arrested Miosge, who clearly had been drinking; police could smell alcohol, his speech was slow and slurred, he had bloodshot eyes and he was "unsteady on his feet".
They took him to the Albury police station, then later spoke to his partner.
"He came home in a rush," she said, "and told me that he was in a police chase and that the cops would be knocking on the door."
Miosge, 51, pleaded guilty to police pursuit and second offence charges of driving while disqualified and driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
The court was told how police were patrolling Springdale Heights on November 17 about 6.20pm when they saw the Navara heading east on Kaitlers Road.
They knew Miosge was a disqualified driver and so turned on their vehicle's lights and sirens to get him to pull over.
"The accused pulled slightly to the left on the shoulder (of the road) as if he was going to stop," police said.
"However, (Miosge) then sped off east on Kaitlers Road."
Miosge was estimated to be driving at 70kmh in the 60kmh zone, then turned into Webb Street at 80kmh, 90kmh on Douglas Road and "up to 100kmh" on Urana Road.
Soon afterwards, he went through a red light at the intersection of Sanders Road.
After his arrest, Miosge told police he had drunk "about six to seven" Asahi 375 millilitre beer stubbies, at 5 per cent alcohol, in the previous 90 minutes.
Miosge will be sentenced on February 21, with Ms Howard ordering a sentence assessment report.
