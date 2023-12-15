The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

He drove faster and faster, then told his partner 'the cops are coming'

By Albury Court
December 16 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Ronald Miosge
Brett Ronald Miosge

A North Albury man who fled police at speeds of up to 100kmh while weaving in and out of suburban traffic later tried to hide in his backyard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.