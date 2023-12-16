Inside look at the medical industry: Albury surgeon retires with a bang

From the infiltration of government bureaucracy to a technological revolution, David Kirwan has seen a lot of change in his 29 years of practice in Albury - for better and for worse.
"It feels like I'm going out on the crest of a wave rather than waiting until I'm too old and start stuffing things up," he said.
"But just because you retire, it doesn't mean you're not busy."
Born in Armidale, Dr Kirwan spent his younger years growing up on farms and moving with his family to various country towns.
He moved to Sydney to study engineering at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in 1978 before transferring to medicine to pursue his passion.
"If you want to help people in your work, medicine is the best way to do it," he said.
"And for me, orthopaedics was a natural progression because I like engineering and the mechanical side of things.
"It's about straightening bones that are crooked, reconstructing things that are slack and replacing things that are buggered with carpentry tools - it came naturally to me."
After finishing his training as an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in knee reconstruction and joint replacement, Dr Kirwan moved to Albury in 1994.
He set up a practice in the Alpine Orthosport building in West Albury, and work came flying in.
"It took about two weeks to be busy, and it never stopped," he said.
"I did a lot of sports surgery work for the first 10 years or so.
"The physio guys were great because all that work was going to Melbourne before I came here.
"But as you mature in practice, you tend to look after more elderly people and hip and knee replacement has been my main focus."
In 2007, Dr Kirwan started Insight Private Hospital and set up his consultancy rooms across the road on Smollett Street, where he has been ever since.
Dr Kirwan said one of the biggest changes to the medical industry he's seen in his career is the government's growing influence on medicine.
"Having what we call clinical sovereignty is essential for surgeons and patients," he said.
"But in surgery, insurance companies, politicians and bureaucrats have certainly made intrusions.
"We now have people with absolutely no knowledge, training or experience telling us how to practise, what we should do and what we shouldn't do, and making new rules."
Dr Kirwan said the industry changed when then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd created the Australian Health Practitioners Regulatory Authority (AHPRA).
Until then, the industry was regulated by state medical boards, he explained.
"Their job was to run a register of people who are licensed to practise and handle discipline as well," Dr Kirwan said.
"For a young practitioner, they were father figures. Their peers eminently respected them because they were elected.
"They were the sort of people you could ring up and ask for advice.
"But now that's all gone."
AHPRA eliminated the state-run bodies and put regulation under a national framework.
"It was run by 100 public servants in a room, and none had medical degrees," Dr Kirwan said.
"So all that amazing medical wisdom was thrown in the bin, and instead, you had a bloated and incompetent bureaucracy running it.
"That was a terrible intrusion on medicine in Australia, and it's had ramifications ever since."
Dr Kirwan said another significant change he had seen during his time was the introduction of computers and robots in surgery.
"I learned to treat fractures with manipulation under anaesthetic using moulding plasters, and that's a skill I think is probably gone now," he said.
"But the technology for internally fixing fractures, surgically opening them up and putting devices in there to fix them, has gone ahead in leaps and bounds."
Dr Kirwan introduced "navigation" (computer-assisted knee replacement) to Australia in 2002.
"It was very high-tech for the time," he said.
"The first person to have bilateral knee replacement surgery returned home after a couple of days and then was back to running his business at three weeks post-op.
"Now, 70 per cent of knee replacements in Australia are done with that today."
But not everything new is better, Dr Kirwan believes.
He explains that robots are a common practice today and, besides being more expensive than navigation, the extra benefits are yet to be seen.
"There's been a lot of noise about robots, and they don't confer any extra benefit over what computer guidance does," he said.
"Medicine should never be marketed like McDonald's, with people getting volume out of marketing.
"It should be driven by reputation and results.
"This has changed in orthopaedics in particular, and it is something to watch out for."
Dr Kirwan said robots would get better and cheaper in the long term.
"But we are paying for it now."
"Looking after patients individually has been a wonderful career," he said.
"But I can help a lot more people, Australia-wide and globally, if this thing works, and I believe it will."
The first successful hip replacement was in 1962.
The same universal artificial joint (used in both the right and left hip) is still used today.
"Knee replacement components are all side specific - the one that goes in the right knee cannot fit into the left knee," Dr Kirwan said.
"But hip replacement components aren't.
"So I've designed a femoral stem that's side specific, and it will give us an extra 12 degrees or so of movement in both directions before jamming or what we call impinging."
The new hip implant has been Therapeutic Goods Administration-approved, but Dr Kirwan said it was still a long time before the product would go to market.
