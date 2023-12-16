The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Inside look at the medical industry: Albury surgeon retires with a bang

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
December 17 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orthopaedic surgeon David Kirwan is retiring after almost 30 years of practising in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser
Orthopaedic surgeon David Kirwan is retiring after almost 30 years of practising in Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

From the infiltration of government bureaucracy to a technological revolution, David Kirwan has seen a lot of change in his 29 years of practice in Albury - for better and for worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.