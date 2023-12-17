OUR SAY: Make sure that gift of a pooch this Xmas is truly a best friend

Thousands of years of companionship are at the heart of the well-worn phrase "dogs are a man's best friend".
Of course, there's plenty of other pet choices that fit the bill depending on what suits you best - cats, birds, turtles, fish, even snakes.
But dogs do always come out on top, probably because there's a sense in this relationship that each needs something from the other.
And so it's always a sad situation when the loyalty dogs are so often known for is not repaid.
Dogs are beloved and pampered, but also abused and abandoned.
It's why our pet rescue services and shelters are always so terribly overrun with the neglected and the forgotten.
There's the post-Christmas period where the cute pup gets a little bit older and an owner loses interest, leading to the decision to hand back or abandon the animal.
But those working in the field on the Border say this stretch up until Christmas is truly their time of crisis.
To make matters even more difficult, the rate of dog adoptions has plummeted - in Victoria alone the figure is around 50 per cent.
The flow-on effect is that the shelters become full and the job of rehousing unloved dogs so much harder. This is the reality for the Border's Dunroamin Animal Rescue.
Owner Lea Ash says there is nothing festive about the weeks ahead as it's actually "the worst time of year" for the surrendering of dogs.
And just because Dunroamin does everything in power for the sake of an unwanted pooch, that doesn't mean a space can be found.
Many, she says, will have to be turned away.
That's even with the Walwa-based rescue organisation having a dedicated band of some 20 volunteers working as hard as they can to find solutions.
After nine years of doing the job, Ms Ash says it doesn't get any easier - the worry from wondering just what will happen with a dog not wanted still keeps her awake at night.
It means we all need to think far more carefully before taking what is not an inconsiderable step of deciding to buy a dog for someone as a gift, especially at Christmas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.