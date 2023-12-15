Loaded shotgun, ice, cocaine, seized after car thefts and vehicle fires

A man caught with a large amount of ice and cocaine, and a loaded sawn-off shotgun with a full leather ammunition belt following a series of car thefts and vehicle fires, has been told his life is at a crossroads.
Despite being just 21 years old, Zachary King-Guzzardi already has spent lengthy periods in custody for serious offending.
He was seen driving a stolen white BMW in Pooley Court on May 4 this year, and was seen in a stolen white Subaru Forester two days later.
The cars had been stolen from Melbourne and Beechworth, and King-Guzzardi was also filmed putting stolen plates on the BMW.
He drove a stolen white Ford Falcon utility on July 5 and entered a Wahgunyah home on Frederick Street while people slept on July 10 or 11.
A Suzuki Vitara was stolen from the home and three cars were rummaged through at a nearby property.
King-Guzzardi and his friends travelled to a Corowa home in the stolen Suzuki and left it there as it had no fuel.
The crew left in a stolen Ford Ranger, with the car found on Melgaard Court in Wodonga on July 11.
Detectives searched his Pooley Court home the next day and found a loaded double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun, which had been shortened to the size of a handgun.
A leather gun belt full of ammunition was also seized and police found 30 grams of ice, 12 grams of cocaine, GHB, marijuana, prescription pills, multiple phones, number plates, and a coin collection.
The 21-year-old refused to give passwords to the phones, but call records showed he was in Wahgunyah at the time of the home burglary and in the vicinity of the Mercedes fire.
"He's now no stranger to a custodial setting," lawyer Chirag Patel said, noting his client had "an ongoing and entrenched drugs addiction".
The ice and cocaine seized were in trafficable quantities, but King-Guzzardi claims he wasn't dealing, even to fund his own habit.
No other evidence of trafficking was found.
"Mr King-Guzzardi is very much at a crossroads in his life," Mr Patel said.
"He's not beyond saving.
"He's young enough and malleable enough to actually turn his life around."
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said he was particularly concerned about the gun and arson offences.
"It's top-end offending," he said.
The 21-year-old has admitted to multiple charges and will be sentenced on January 17.
He remains in custody at the Metropolitan Remand Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.