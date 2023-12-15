The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loaded shotgun, ice, cocaine, seized after car thefts and vehicle fires

Updated December 15 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zachary King-Guzzardi has admitted to a spate of serious charges. Picture supplied
Zachary King-Guzzardi has admitted to a spate of serious charges. Picture supplied

A man caught with a large amount of ice and cocaine, and a loaded sawn-off shotgun with a full leather ammunition belt following a series of car thefts and vehicle fires, has been told his life is at a crossroads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.