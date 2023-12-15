The Border Mail
God's place in council chamber prompts debate over prayer

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
December 16 2023 - 5:00am
Wangaratta councillors Irene Grant and Jack Herry who are at odds when it comes to having a prayer at council meetings with the former a supporter of the ritual and the latter an advocate for its abolition. File picture
Wangaratta councillors Irene Grant and Jack Herry who are at odds when it comes to having a prayer at council meetings with the former a supporter of the ritual and the latter an advocate for its abolition. File picture

Wangaratta councillors have overwhelmingly voted to maintain an opening prayer at their meetings, but the initiator of the debate believes it's inevitable it will disappear.

