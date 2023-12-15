God's place in council chamber prompts debate over prayer

Wangaratta councillors have overwhelmingly voted to maintain an opening prayer at their meetings, but the initiator of the debate believes it's inevitable it will disappear.
Councillor Jack Herry moved a motion at the meeting on Tuesday, December 12, "that council ceases the practice of reciting the opening prayer during council meetings" and remove reference to it as part of a review of governance rules.
However, he was the sole supporter of the move, with the motion lost 6-1.
The Rural City opens its meetings with a prayer that reads: "Almighty God, we humbly ask thee to bless and guide this council in its deliberations so that we may truly preserve the welfare of the people whom we serve. Amen."
Cr Herry said he opposed it on the grounds it mixed religion and government, favoured a particular faith and was not supported by legislation.
He told the meeting the council needed to review its governance practices as the community became more diverse and ensure they "don't pose as potential barriers to participation".
Councillor Irene Grant led opposition, noting prayers were still used in state and federal parliaments and saying "it speaks profoundly to the essence of Australia, secular but predominantly Christian".
"While this may seem a small and fairly unimportant issue, it may also be the beginning of other more significant changes to traditions that we hold important, like Christmas Day, Easter, Australia Day, Anzac Day, the list goes on," Cr Grant said.
Deputy mayor Harvey Benton, mayor Dean Rees and councillor Harry Bussell also spoke in favour of the status quo.
Speaking to The Border Mail, Cr Herry said "ultimately I respect the outcome and accept the decision made on the evening and don't intend to progress anything" more soon.
But he suggested if he was re-elected next year he may raise it with a new council.
"I have no doubt whatsoever it's inevitable and it will be a natural evolution and I was just hoping to bring it on and bring some change ahead of the curve," Cr Herry said.
Indigo Shire councillors voted 5-2 in 2016 to remove the Lord's Prayer from their meetings and Albury Council this term replaced an opening prayer with a three-sentence affirmation that includes the statement "may our efforts be blessed with insight, wisdom and common sense".
Wodonga, Alpine, Benalla and Federation also do not have a prayer, while Towong and Moira maintain the invocation.
Cr Herry, who describes himself as having no faith, said he was surprised there was "not any interest in pursuing something in a slightly different shape or form".
Cr Rees told The Border Mail the vote matched his expectations and he believed the bulk of the community supported the retention of the prayer.
He said debate over the religious ritual had also prompted some calls from residents for the council to review its acknowledgement of traditional Indigenous owners which also precedes meetings.
"I quite like having it in there personally, but it would be a community-led approach (if there was a change)," Cr Rees said.
"This comes after the Voice referendum which didn't get up, I had my first inquiry after that and have had one or two raise it since."
