Man charged after Beechworth camper allegedly bashed, eye gouged

A 61-year-old has been charged with bashing, eye gouging and trying to bite a former friend at a campsite on the outskirts of Beechworth.
Ben Mark Hill is accused of attacking the victim in front of his friend and grandson last Saturday.
The Wodonga court heard the pair, who live at semi-permanent campsites on Hodgson Creek, had gotten along well until November 12.
The court heard the pair, who had known each other for about 18 months, had a falling out when Hill asked to borrow the victim's car.
Hill allegedly became abusive and made threats to cut the man's throat and damage his property, including by burning his camping spot.
The victim stayed elsewhere after the incident to avoid Hill.
He found his tent slashed in several places on November 14, and his stove damaged and other items missing.
The court heard the man asked the 61-year-old for his items back on November 18 and Hill threatened to cut his throat.
The victim was at the site, off Newey Lane, with his friend and the friend's 14-year-old grandson when Hill and his partner allegedly approached on December 9.
"Come on mate, I'll f---ing kill you," Hill allegedly said before hitting the man over his head with a stick or similar object.
Hill allegedly eye gouged, punched and tried to bite the man, and threatened to gouge his eyes out.
The victim suffered a 14 centimetre cut to his scalp which did not require stitches, and had grazes and bruising to his eyes, face and neck, and pain in his head, jaw and body.
Hill was arrested at his mother's Camp Street home on Monday, December 11, and was verbally aggressive with police.
"My concern is that the victim in this matter, who still resides out along the creek, will be at risk of further assault," Leading Senior Constable Chris Atwell said in opposing bail.
Hill's partner said she saw the victim swinging a shovel at Hill, which was at odds with the victim and his friend's version of events.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said while there was a risk of Hill re-offending, conditions could reduce that risk to an acceptable level.
Hill was bailed on Thursday, December 14, and will return to court on February 20.
