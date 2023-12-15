Monumental ice creamery is now sitting pretty in a second location

When the global pandemic hit Albury, ice creamery Monumental found a real appetite for its products at Thurgoona.
They had offered home deliveries and discovered 90 per cent of their orders went to that outlying suburb.
Monumental owner Matt Vogel said it was only a matter of time before they set up at Thurgoona.
"We knew Thurgoona had a strong customer base and Thurgoona continues to grow all of the time," he said.
"The last two years it's grown exponentially and is an obvious growth corridor."
On Friday, December 15, Monumental opened its new outlet on Diamond Drive, Thurgoona.
The new store was designed by Techne Architecture and Interior Design and built by North Albury-based company WOT Box.
WOT Box project manager Anna Mohn said she was delighted with the new structure.
She said the six-metre bespoke white container with its flat roof offered good shade.
"We love the design and we've enjoyed collaborating with Matt and his team," she said.
"We're proud of the project that will make a lot of people happy just by being here."
It took on 13 of those staff ahead of the Thurgoona outlet opening.
Mr Vogel said they had taken the Monumental cart to the Diamond Drive site during the past four weeks.
He said people had been very supportive of the business.
"The overwhelming emotion from people in Thurgoona is gratitude," Mr Vogel said.
"They have a great demographic for what we're offering."
The Diamond Drive store is opposite The Balanced Brew, which has been operating for almost two years.
Mr Vogel said the two businesses would complement each other.
He said they would offer ice cream, sorbet, spiders, shakes and iced coffees.
"We will offer the same range of ice cream as the Albury store," he said.
Monumental will operate at Thurgoona from 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 11am to 9pm for the rest of the week over summer.
