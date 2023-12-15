The Border Mail
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Monumental ice creamery is now sitting pretty in a second location

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
December 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monumental employee Alice Eggleton, 16, and owner Matt Vogel welcome the opening of the new store in Diamond Drive, Thurgoona. Picture by Mark Jesser
Monumental employee Alice Eggleton, 16, and owner Matt Vogel welcome the opening of the new store in Diamond Drive, Thurgoona. Picture by Mark Jesser

When the global pandemic hit Albury, ice creamery Monumental found a real appetite for its products at Thurgoona.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.