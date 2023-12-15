Wide gate dampens Albury trainer's hopes with last-start winner

Veteran trainer Kevin Hanley has been around the game long enough to know how treacherous wide barriers are at Albury racecourse over the sprint trip.
"There's an old saying, outside gate, shut the gate at your stables and don't run," Hanley said.
Despite the sound advice, Hanley is set to roll the dice with Zuurberg who has drawn barrier 14 in the $30,000 Class One Handicap, (1175m) at Albury on Saturday.
Hanley said a lack of suitable races over the next fortnight for his last-start winner had forced his hand with Jack Martin booked to ride.
"Usually I would scratch but I don't want to scratch the horse because there are no other suitable races around over the next week or so," he said.
"I even had a look in Victoria because he goes so well the Victorian way but there is nothing over there either.
"The horse does begin well so if he can jump away hopefully he settles two wide and two back.
"That's what I'm hoping for.
"At the moment he is running."
Zuurberg broke through for a deserved win at Albury at his most recent start after running two minor placings in his previous two starts this preparation.
In an open race, Zuurberg is quoted as a $7-chance is what looks the toughest race to find the winner on the seven race card.
"It does look like a nice race for him because they are all Class One horses, the same as him," Hanley said.
"I thought Donna Scott's horse (Notleanormean) won pretty well last start but apparently it's not a certain starter yet.
"I think Matty Dale's horse (Dublin) should get the run of the race from the good barrier.
"I thought my horse won well enough last start and his past three runs have all been full of merit.
"That was over 1000m and I don't think the step-up in distance will be an issue.
"When the previous trainer had him, he finished runner-up over a mile.
"I'm not sure how strong a race it was but he is certainly fit enough to run a strong 1175m.
"You wouldn't think fitness would be an issue anyway considering he is having his fourth run this preparation."
