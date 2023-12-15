Sale reached for vacant commercial building after auction silence

A vacant commercial building in central Albury has sold despite not attracting a bid at auction.
The former B and H Electronics store on David Street, opposite Albury Public School between Dean and Smollett streets, was passed in on Friday, December 15 after a vendor bid of $800,000, but a sale was reached shortly after for an undisclosed free "well above the passed in price".
Auctioneer Kristian Hopwood, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said three parties expressed interest in the property and a deal was struck.
"It was a great way to end the week," he said.
"This is a showpiece property in central Albury.
"Albury is on the up and we've had year-on-year growth in terms of population."
Mr Hopwood said the property, built in 1986, boasted more than 350-square metres in floor space and most recently housed Border Aquarium and Pet Centre before it closed in November 2022.
"It's a great position and there is a great development all around it," he said.
The building is divided into a warehouse, office and showroom, with a modern kitchenette and amenities.
Meanwhile, five homes will go under the hammer through Stean Nicholls on Saturday, December 16, including a four-bedroom house on Dight Street, close to the CBD, and four properties in East Albury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.