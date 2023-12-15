Christmas road blitz starts with dozens of drink-drive tests in Wodonga

Police have conducted nearly 200 alcohol tests in Wodonga at the start of a lengthy road safety operation.
Wodonga officers checked 187 drivers for alcohol on Friday morning, with no offences detected.
The December 15 tests marked the start of Operation Roadwise, which will run until midnight on New Year's Day.
Many drivers said they were surprised to be tested so early in the morning, and police urged motorists to be wary of morning-after offences.
Police hadn't detected any other driving offences in the Wodonga area up until 2pm on Friday, but will continue to test for alcohol, drugs, speeding, seatbelt offences, phone usage and other issues.
Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said the annual blitz would run for longer than usual after a horror year on the roads.
"We're urging everyone to make road safety a priority during the festive period - the last place you want to end up this Christmas is in a hospital, or worse, as a result of road trauma," he said.
"December is particularly high-risk on our roads - we tend to see an increase in social functions and events that increases the likelihood of impaired driving, as well as increased traffic as people head away to regional areas.
"That's why this year we've extended Operation Roadwise to run until January 1 to ensure we have maximum police presence over this busy period.
"We will be focusing heavily on impaired drivers, so expect to be tested, and be prepared to face the consequences if you're caught over the limit.
"It's been a horror year on our roads and we will be doing all we can to stop this needless loss of life."
NSW officers will run a similar operation, which is yet to commence.
