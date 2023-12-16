The Border Mail
Victim able to meet offender at Wodonga police cells despite violence order

December 16 2023 - 11:00am
The Wodonga police station cells. File photo.
A domestic violence victim was let in to visit her violent former partner at the Wodonga police station multiple times despite an order banning all contact, a court has heard.

