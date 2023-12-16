Victim able to meet offender at Wodonga police cells despite violence order

A domestic violence victim was let in to visit her violent former partner at the Wodonga police station multiple times despite an order banning all contact, a court has heard.
The offender is banned from talking with the woman or approaching her until 2025 following allegations he threw her across a room in front of her daughter.
The man had spent several months in custody in NSW before ultimately being found not guilty over the attack in Albury court.
But the court order still prevented the man from contacting the woman in any way, or going to her Lavington home or Albury workplace.
The Wodonga court heard the man had given police the victim's phone number and provided a false name after his arrest on other charges late last month.
Arrangements were made for the victim to visit the man in the Wodonga cells on the night of November 24.
A police custody officer met the woman at the station's reception and took her details.
The court heard the woman gave the same false name provided by the offender, and probably didn't hand over any form of identification.
The information was run through the police database, which showed her details weren't on the system.
She spent 50 minutes with the man in a non-contact room, and an hour with the man on November 25.
She returned on November 26 and visited the man for 45 minutes, then spent a further 25 minutes with him on November 28.
Her daughter also attended.
The man was eventually bailed to her home after he gave the court the same false name.
The court heard the woman may have used the name for prostitution work.
Detectives recently made inquiries into the woman's true identity and NSW officers have spoken to her about attempting to pervert the course of justice.
She was filmed by security cameras at the police station, with those images compared with her Facebook photographs.
The court heard she had assisted police with the investigation and there were "significant concerns in relation to repercussions".
The man, who is held in custody on other serious charges, will return to court at a later date.
