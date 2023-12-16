Soccer club's connection to country as Christmas gathering kick goals

Spear throwing, rock painting and dancing were among the highlights of a Christmas celebration between a Border soccer club and two Indigenous organisations.
Boomers FC teamed up with Woomera Aboriginal Corporation and the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service to stage an end of year celebration for the community at Glen Park on Thursday, December 14.
Performances by dance group Dinawan's Connection featured alongside various activities such as face and rock painting, scratch art, football games and a range of market stalls.
Santa even made an appearance in a fire truck as the warm weather prevented his reindeer from travelling.
Woomera Aboriginal Corporation programs manager Renata Thompson was thrilled with the response.
''It was an amazing success and wonderful to see all the children and young people enjoying themselves," she said.
"The feedback was positive, it was wonderful seeing all the community come together."
Boomers FC miniroos coordinator Ryan Van Grinsven said it was a great opportunity for the Albury Wodonga Football Association club to work with First Nations community organisations to add another element to the event.
"Football can really cater to all abilities, ages, and backgrounds, and has a way of bringing people together. Joining in a collaborative event like this can assist in developing and enhancing the relationships between sporting clubs and local communities," he said.
"As a community club, it is important to engage with all members of our surrounding community.
"An event like this is aimed to foster greater working relationships, as well as provide an opportunity for sporting enjoyment for kids and adults alike."
Wiradjuri man Darren Wighton performed a smoking ceremony and welcome to country.
