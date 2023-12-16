The Border Mail
Soccer club's connection to country as Christmas gathering kick goals

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
December 17 2023 - 8:00am
Boomers FC miniroos players tried their hand at spear throwing at the club's end of year Christmas celebration at Glen Park on Thursday, December 14. Picture supplied
Boomers FC miniroos players tried their hand at spear throwing at the club's end of year Christmas celebration at Glen Park on Thursday, December 14. Picture supplied

Spear throwing, rock painting and dancing were among the highlights of a Christmas celebration between a Border soccer club and two Indigenous organisations.

