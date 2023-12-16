Wodonga product claims top army course award

A FORMER Wodonga Catholic College student has won a top military prize upon his graduation from the Australian Defence Force Academy.
Officer Cadet Jack Macklan received the Chief of Army prize for most outstanding performance by a third-year army officer cadet in the fields of academic and military achievement, leadership, personal example and service ethos.
The recognition follows Officer Cadet Macklan having decided to join the army after not wanting to travel or work in a casual job after completing his VCE.
"I always wanted to study at university, but I also had aspirations to assume a leadership role within the military," Officer Cadet Macklan, who has spent time at Bandiana and Kapooka bases, said.
"I anticipated I would be challenged by the academic side of ADFA, but with the support of ADFA and UNSW, I have come to learn a lot."
Officer Cadet Macklan was involved in extracurricular activities, such as rowing, touch rugby and distance running.
"Whether that be sport, academic field trips, or optional military courses, ADFA offers a wide variety of opportunities; you just have to take them," Officer Cadet Macklan said.
He will now spend the next 12 months at the Royal Military College, Duntroon, learning about army command before continuing his career as an officer.
