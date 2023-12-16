The Border Mail
Wodonga product claims top army course award

December 16 2023 - 2:00pm
Major General Richard Vagg, representing the Chief of Army, presents the Chief of Army prize to Officer Cadet Jack Macklan in Canberra. Picture from the ADF
A FORMER Wodonga Catholic College student has won a top military prize upon his graduation from the Australian Defence Force Academy.

