Albury's aerial connection to nation's capital has its wings clipped

Direct flights between Albury and Canberra will stop on the first day of the new year due to a lack of demand.
Albury Council confirmed on Friday, December 15, that the service operated by FlyPelican will be discontinued as of January 1, 2024.
Announced as a six-month trial that started on August 29, the route has been scrapped less than four months in.
The airline offered one-way flights from $179 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.
"Despite the combined efforts of AlburyCity, Canberra Airport and FlyPelican to promote and provide a convenient service over the past four months, passenger demand has been less than anticipated and is insufficient to sustain an ongoing service," Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said.
"While the outcome of the trial is disappointing, FlyPelican and AlburyCity Council remain committed to enhancing air travel connectivity for regional Australia."
Mr Glass said the council's analysis of passenger movements from the trial had shown a potential market for direct flights between Albury and Newcastle, which he said could be explored as part of the Albury's airport aviation strategy that is due for review in 2024.
"We appreciate the ongoing support of our community and look forward to continuing to connect communities in new and meaningful ways through using Albury Airport," he said.
FlyPelican will offer passengers with bookings after January 1 a full refund or a flight credit on an alternative route.
