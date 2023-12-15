The Border Mail
Albury's aerial connection to nation's capital has its wings clipped

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated December 15 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:35pm
The first FlyPelican flight between Canberra and Albury arrives on August 29, but a lack of interest demand for the service means it will end on January 1, 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser
The first FlyPelican flight between Canberra and Albury arrives on August 29, but a lack of interest demand for the service means it will end on January 1, 2024. Picture by Mark Jesser

Direct flights between Albury and Canberra will stop on the first day of the new year due to a lack of demand.

Local News

