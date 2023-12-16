YOUR SAY: 'Sad and deeply regrettable' failure to honour Corowa pioneer

It is now 30 years since my partner Marilyn Bennet OAM and I began our work and interest in the Corowa woman Sarah Neill.
The latter is a rammed earth magnanerie (silkworm raising building) which we believe is the only one of its type in the entire world.
In other words, unique.
We have sought to have her enormous effort to establish a viable silk industry for Australia and her contribution to Corowa district appropriately acknowledged.
Several times we have appeared on TV, spoken on radio, been interviewed by the press, written letters to editors, spoken at meetings and gatherings and had endless discussions with groups and individuals, including the shire heritage adviser - it seems ultimately to no avail. However, along the way we have had good support from some individuals, not the least from the owners of Sarah's magnificent Corowa magnanerie.
When we first 'discovered' this magnanerie in 1993 it was still in relatively sound condition, easily and inexpensively restorable.
Sarah Neill spent the bulk of her adult life in a huge effort to establish an Australian silk industry as well as involvement in numerous other Corowa activities. She battled on until her tragic death in 1884 from injuries in a fire at her home.
After our 30 years of effort, age and health issues force us to end our attempts to honour this wonderful woman. It seems she will remain unrecognised and forgotten in the community (and nation) that she loved and served so well. That is disappointing, sad and deeply regrettable.
I note, with interest, the issues occupying the time of the Albury City Council in recent times. The latest council meeting, for example, focused on issues related to changes around Australia Day functions. The ACC is not the first, and will not be the last, local council to have such deliberations.
I am old enough to remember when the local council was not political. Its focus was on providing decent roads, rubbish collection and associated services to the public. It is my belief that the ACC should concentrate more on its core business. The residents of Albury do not need you to be our conscience.
Let's look, for example, at the state of the city's roads. Venture far from the CBD and the major thoroughfares are potholed and crumbling. Drivers will often see signs indicating that there is road work ahead, only to discover that it is the footpaths that are being attended to. We own two vehicles that are required to be roadworthy in order to be registered. I think that car owners in this city have every right to expect that their roads be car worthy. Many of the roads in our city are not.
Meanwhile, our council is focused on issues related to virtue signalling. Surely we can all respect and value the contributions made by all to our local community and personality. I can't change my birthday and the nation cannot change the date of Australia Day. Leave it alone ACC and get on with your jobs.
It is time V/Line got innovative and had a tourism relationship with regional rail trips. Create a rail pass for tourists to feature trips to some of Victoria's amazing regions for wine and gourmet and the Great Ocean Road adventures, historic river towns like Echuca and Swan Hill or gold mining tourism of Ballarat and of course the Rutherglen wine region. Give the trains a name to suit the destinations. Maybe the Bushranger to Wodonga or the Gold Digger to Ballarat, the Mighty Murray River to Swan Hill etc. The past days of the Rutherglen Red could also be recreated. Train travel needs to be about outbound from Melbourne as much as inbound from country towns. Tourism Victoria should see the potential to make rail trips enticing!
This could grow regional tourism and the spin-off tours and attractions.
The endless pay claims by many professions must be slowed while the nation is trying to recover from recent hits and COVID.
Well done, Wodonga City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.