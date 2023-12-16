YOUR SAY: 'Sad and deeply regrettable' failure to honour Corowa pioneer

Let's look, for example, at the state of the city's roads. Venture far from the CBD and the major thoroughfares are potholed and crumbling. Drivers will often see signs indicating that there is road work ahead, only to discover that it is the footpaths that are being attended to. We own two vehicles that are required to be roadworthy in order to be registered. I think that car owners in this city have every right to expect that their roads be car worthy. Many of the roads in our city are not.