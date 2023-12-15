Blues land two recruits from Raiders in boost to finals aspirations

Shane Munro has called time on his Ovens and Murray career to sign with Mitta United.
The 32-year-old only managed two matches this season after complications from knee surgery the previous year restricted his availability.
In a further bonus the Mountain Men have also lured Tom Gibbs back to his junior club after a stint at Birallee Park.
Gibbs played seven senior matches this season.
Munro who is a popular figure at Birallee Park said complications with his knee and growing family commitments were behind his decision to head bush.
"It was a bloody tough decision," Munro said.
"It was probably more based on where I am in life with three kids and coming off a knee reconstruction.
"I can't find the time anymore to prepare and train to play like you need to at O&M level.
"I was even tossing up about retiring and staying at Raiders and helping them out by doing the running.
"But I thought I may as well head bush for a year or two and see how I like it and probably retire and head back to Raiders after that."
Munro was toying with the idea of returning to his junior club Temora who play in the Farrer league.
Former Wodonga Raiders teammates Jarrod Hodgkin who is now with Mitta United and Matt McDonald who is coach of Howlong were also keen to sign Munro.
Munro revealed it was an agonising decision choosing between Raiders, Temora, Mitta United and Howlong.
"It was tough to choose between all four options," he said.
"The biggest difference in the end was Mitta train at Baranduda during the pre-season and once during the season.
"The family and I are moving out there soon and with three kids it's a lot easier to juggle training commitments when it is only five minutes away.
"I get along well with both Jarrod Hodgkin and Matty McDonald who are former teammates.
"But Hodgie (Jarrod) ended up winning on this occasion.
"As I said, I was also thinking about retiring and staying at Raiders.
"The club has always been unreal to me and I've built some strong friendships with the supporters and all the players and it's going to be hard to leave."
Munro expected to slot in across half-back for the Blues who finished sixth this season with a 9-9 record and only percentage behind fifth-placed Barnawartha.
"The body is feeling a lot better now but I sort of struggled a bit this season coming back from my knee," he said.
"I kept doing my quad where they took the graft from to fix my knee and I had a bit of tendonitis as well.
"I probably could have played the last couple of rounds but then Mum passed away.
"We weren't going to play finals so I thought I would just pull the pin on the rest of the season and start fresh again next year.
"I think I will just play across half-back after having some initial discussions with Luke (Hodgkin, Mitta coach).
"At full-strength Mitta were fairly competitive this season but probably got exposed when injuries hit with not as much depth as some of those stronger clubs.
"So hopefully we pick up a couple of more recruits and really push for a finals berth.
"I've noticed at training there are some talented kids running around which will also provide further depth."
Bullioh recently signed Blues Joe Bolton, Jordan Peters, Jack Wilson and Jye Hodgkin which will rob coach Luke Hodgkin of some much-needed depth.
