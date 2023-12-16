Anglers' generosity reels in joy for youngsters ahead of Christmas

A few more youngsters may be fishing on the Murray River over the new year thanks to a special donation of fishing rods, lures, nets, and tackle boxes.
Albury's Steve Pieper gave away around $5000 worth of gear to disadvantaged youth on Saturday, December 16.
He said the idea came about when someone had posted in the group asking for a fishing rod with a limit of $50.
"I let it go on for about a week, and I thought, 'common, surely someone has a rod for this boy,' then a farmer donated some rods, and I had enough to give another little girl one too.
"I've done a couple of competitions where I've given away a rod or two, and as it got towards the end of the year, I knew I wanted to do something for Christmas to help.
"I know everyone is doing it tough, and it's getting harder and harder."
Mr Pieper said the morning was about putting smiles on people's faces and hopefully "getting them outdoors to have a fish".
"That's what it is about, making them happy," he said.
Mr Pieper has around 11,000 people in his group from the region, and "everyone has been awesome with donating; just every day ordinary people donated".
"It makes you feel really good," he said.
He said it was important for children to get back outside and "off those computers".
"I've already had parents thanking me and telling me their boys are down the river every weekend now fishing," he said.
"I realised that I have a platform now, and we can do something good for kids because we don't do enough, and it didn't cost anything."
A concreter by trade and dad to an almost eight-year-old, Zahra, his life, he said, was "all about the kids and changing their lives".
"Once they're hooked on fishing, they'll be for the rest of their life, and it's such a good feeling," he said.
He hopes he can bring back something even bigger next Christmas.
"It's a big fishing community," he said.
His message to anyone on the fence about fishing was, "be in it, get in it, and have a go".
"It doesn't matter what age you are, the smile on people's faces when they catch a fish - you can't beat that," he said.
