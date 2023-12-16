Another Bonza flight axed: passengers frustrated with airline's reliability

That is after Bonza texted them, revealing that their flight from Albury to the Gold Coast was cancelled on Saturday, December 16, because of "maintenance issues" The text continued to say that due to "weather events" there would be no alternative flight available.
Wodonga's Daniel Etherden said it was "extremely inconvenient".
"I didn't know the flight was cancelled until receiving a text message around 10am today," he said.
He said what should have been a 1 hour and 45-minute flight turned into an additional 7 hours.
"Given it was the only flight out that day, they couldn't find me an alternative flight, and they only apparently fly three days a week, and as a result, the flight Qantas had out of Albury was sold out, which then forced me to travel on a train to Melbourne to then fly out to Brisbane."
He said the only reason he went with Bonza in the first place was because of its affordability.
"If you're delivering a service, make sure it's quality over quantity," he said.
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said the flight was cancelled due to unscheduled maintenance.
"We know disruptions to travel plans are hard, especially at this time of year, but at Bonza, safety is always our first priority." Mr Jordan said.
Albury resident Lauren Morris booked a last-minute flight with Qantas to Brisbane after receiving the 10am text.
"I wasn't sure if it was a scam message, and I couldn't get through to Bonza to clarify anything; only once I got to the airport to check in with Qantas did I realise the flight was definitely cancelled," she said.
"As much as I wanted to support them (Bonza), as it's great there was the chance to fly direct to Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, I wouldn't book with them again," she said.
"Getting told on the day they have cancelled your flight doesn't give you much faith in them.
A passenger who wanted to remain anonymous got the cancellation text as she was preparing for her flight to surprise her partner "a week earlier".
She said it was upsetting because it was her first time flying with the airline, and it was meant to be a surprise.
But now, it would be $167 out-of-pocket to arrange another flight.
She said she booked her flight because "it was cheaper and I could get a flight directly to Queensland as the other airlines were a bit more expensive and there would be a stop between the departing location and final destination".
"I'll be expecting a refund within 24 hours," she said.
"I still have a flight booked with Bonza to get back to Albury as it was originally a departure and return flight, and I'm still able to access this return flight; if my return gets cancelled as well, then I will be making a comment."
More angry passengers took to social media, saying it was "unfair to cancel on the day" and "after last week's cancellations, they should be more aware not to cancel last minute".
Steve Stokes said on a social media post it wasn't a good look for the new airline.
"We try to support them, and I hope it does take off and they find their feet, but it's not off to a good start," Mr Stokes said.
"Maybe (they've) bitten off a bit more than they can chew at the moment."
