Border agents thrilled with final auctions, tip 2024 'to be just as strong'

Border agents have wrapped up their year with the expectation that 2024's real estate market will be just as strong.
Auctioneer Jack Stean, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said it was a "positive end to the year".
"It's really good," Mr Stean said.
"The weekend was our last auctions for 2023, and we will start loading properties now for the new year and auctions will start again January-February."
Mr Stean said the market was looking to heat up in January, especially if inflation got under control.
"We find that if there's strength at the end of the year, it follows through to the new year. So we're really happy," he said.
"We're hoping there'll be some interest rate drops next year, just to give some people confidence.
"The region's been fantastic and it's been a strong six months.
"Albury is such a great area to live, I'm not surprised."
His comments come after four properties went under the hammer on Saturday, November 16, by Stean Nicholls, which "had fantastic results, with vendors and buyers all happy".
A three-bedroom, one-bathroom home on Mount Street in East Albury was passed in but sold straight afterwards.
Mr Stean said the buyers wanted to keep the price under wraps, but were satisfied with the result.
He said normally with interest rates rising, the housing market would slow down - but that wasn't the case.
"We're not seeing that at all, but towards the end of the year we see the crowds get a bit quiet, because everyone's doing their Christmas shopping," he said.
A four-bedroom family home in Kookaburra Way, East Albury, sold under the hammer, while a Jarrah Court four-bedroom home is still under negotiations.
"We're just really happy with all the results, the buyer enquiry and buyer strength has been good," Mr Stean said
Auctioneer Nicholas Clark said a Border resident bought a five-bedroom Borella Road property on Saturday that was build in the late 1960s.
Mr Clark said the sale price was on par with the reserve for the property.
The 2000-square metre block sold for $890,000.
Mr Clark said although the property was an older-style house, it was "still right for redevelopment".
