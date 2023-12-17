The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border agents thrilled with final auctions, tip 2024 'to be just as strong'

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated December 17 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mount Street property has views over the city centre and has a classic 1950s charm while offering modern conveniences. Picture by James Wiltshire
The Mount Street property has views over the city centre and has a classic 1950s charm while offering modern conveniences. Picture by James Wiltshire

Border agents have wrapped up their year with the expectation that 2024's real estate market will be just as strong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.