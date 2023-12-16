Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort went into final round before Xmas on top

Corowa RSL proved it's not to be taken lightly in Ovens and Murray A1 pennant bowls in stopping Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort's winning streak on Saturday.
With two rink wins apiece, the 16-shot win (27-11) by the Corowa team of Stuart McNeill (skip), Troy Brockley (third), Brenton Ketchell (second) and Maree Jones (lead) over Garry Sanders proved to be the difference between the sides.
The 81-71 loss costing YMGCR top spot with only four rounds left to play.
Myrtleford has given itself some breathing space in the fight for fourth spot by trouncing Wangaratta at home by 23 shots.
In winning three rinks, the Saints team of Lance Symons (skip), Greg Robbins (third), Adrian Villella (second) and Jim Murtagh (lead) posted a strong 34-7 victory over Chris Randell to put the result beyond doubt.
Myrtleford ended up with a 92-69 victory.
Wodonga grabbed top spot by defeating Kiewa at home by 25 shots, winning three of the four rinks.
A solid 15-shot triumph by the team skipped by Klive Liverton (25-10) over Geoff Kidd helped keep the Bulldogs ahead.
Kiewa's Jude Bartel bounced back late to pip Kylie Whitehead by two shots in the lone rink win for the Hawks as they fell 90-65.
In the remaining match, Rutherglen proved too strong for bottom-placed Benalla, winning all four rinks to take out a strong 31 shot victory (84-53).
The 11-shot win by Perry Vacarro was the biggest margin.
The ladder, heading into the break and after 10 rounds, is: Wodonga 141, YMGCR 134, Corowa RSL 104, Myrtleford 102, Wangaratta 74, Rutherglen 68, Kiewa 50, Benalla 47.
Play resumes on January 20.
