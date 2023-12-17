Eskdale remains 'calm under fire' to secure close victory before the break

Eskdale has found momentum at the halfway mark of the season following a nail-biting win against Barnawartha-Chiltern.
In the last round of District cricket before the Christmas break, the visitors needed one run off the last two balls of the day to overcome the Miners.
Rory Tobin delivered, adding three runs to take the victors to a total of 178.
"He was really calm under fire," Eskdale president Tom Hodgkin said.
"He was able to just hold his nerve, and on the last ball, played a cracking shot to get three and get us over the line."
Tom Webster (47 runs) and Aaron Green (42) led the way for the home side as they set a target of 175 at Barnawartha on Saturday, with the side dropping six wickets.
Eskdale's Jye Hodgkin came out firing in reply to reach a half century (57), receiving praise from older brother Tom.
"He's consistent as always and finding a bit of his old form again," Hodgkin said.
"It's good to play on the same side as him and good when we're both making a few runs."
Hayden Wilson also made a handy 25 runs, while Aaron Green took three wickets for the Miners in what was a hard fought contest.
"Obviously we were wanting to get wins in the last two weeks to lock us into fourth coming into Christmas, which puts us right in contention after the break," Hodgkin said.
"We were hoping to win a bit more convincingly, but we got the job done in the end."
After struggling for numbers at times, Eskdale has welcomed the inclusion of Jack McDonald.
"He brings a lot in the field," Hodgkin said.
"I really feel like we're actually starting to build now.
"It's really positive to see in the last four or five games that we've been able to get close to going above 150, 170 and towards 200, which is our target.
"If you can make 200 every week, you'll win more games than you lose."
In other round 10 clashes, Bethanga celebrated a win against Kiewa in what was a 95 run performance by opening batsmen Luke Rafferty.
Jack Robinson added to the side's success with four wickets, while Nat Sariman made 62 for the home side.
Mount Beauty provided the upset of the round to hand Dederang its third loss of the season.
Daniel Saville led the charge with 83 not out in a strong day with the bat, while Ethan Brown took four wickets.
Tim Farrant was Dederang's leading scoring with 71 runs for the day.
Heading into the break, the first grade ladder order reads: Yackandandah, Dederang, Bethanga, Eskdale, Mount Beauty, Kiewa, Barnawartha-Chiltern.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.