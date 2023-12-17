There's nothing better as a fielder when this happens with the game on the line

Albury kept its season alive with a gripping 15-run win over fellow finals contenders Tallangatta in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
Dom Stockdale finished the match in style, running out the visitors' No. 11 Max Garoni.
"Dom was on the edge of the ring and had only one stump to aim at and had a direct hit," captain-coach Ross Dixon enthused.
Dixon and Stockdale (31) had combined in a 109-run opening stand, with the former playing an aggressive hand with 76 runs from 85 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries and a six.
But once the stand was broken, the Bushies dominated as Albury lost 10-63 to fall for 172.
Dixon's counterpart Matt Armstrong was outstanding with 6-17 from 10 overs.
"The wicket took spin and we were a bit disappointed with how the middle and lower order performed, from the position we were in we should have got to 200," Dixon suggested.
"Matt (Armstrong) was excellent, to go from 0-109 to where we were, it was pretty much off his good bowling."
Tallangatta faltered early in its chase, falling to 3-25, losing powerhouse pair Shoaib Shaikh (11) and John Oswell (12).
Callum Brown (26) and Nathan Thompson (25) steadied the innings with a 38-run partnership, but it was the biggest stand (43) for the seventh wicket between former Sri Lankan international Dilhara Lokuhettige and Tom Gibbs which swung the momentum.
"Dilhara switch hit me for six, he played a series of switch hits and reverse sweeps, he was very good," Dixon praised.
The pair carried the score to 132 before Gibbs fell for 20, but with Lokuhettige at the crease the Bushies were a strong chance.
However, Dixon claimed his wicket for 41 to round out a fine individual performance (2-36) as Tallangatta fell for 157.
Meanwhile, St Patrick's quick Luke Evans claimed 7-23 to skittle New City for only 51.
The Patties had earlier posted 8-199 as coach Liam Scammell top-scored with 60.
Forty-five-year-old coach Daryl Tuffey shared the new ball and was terrific with 4-34.
But Evans responded as the visitors registered six ducks, although in an interesting quirk, opener Aaron Grant opened the innings and carried his bat, watching the carnage to finish unbeaten on 13 from 57 balls.
