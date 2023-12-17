The Border Mail
Wodonga man hospitalised after suspicious fire at Hereford Street home

Updated December 17 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:43pm
The occupant of the home was taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
A man has been hospitalised following a suspicious house fire in Wodonga.

