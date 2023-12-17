Wodonga man hospitalised after suspicious fire at Hereford Street home

A man has been hospitalised following a suspicious house fire in Wodonga.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Hereford Street, near Wilson Street, about 8.50am on Sunday.
The home suffered extensive fire, smoke and water damage during the December 17 blaze, particularly at the rear of the home and in a shed.
Fire crews remained on scene for several hours.
Specialist forensic investigators are heading to the home to examine the cause for Wodonga detectives.
The incident is being treated as suspicious, with a crime scene declared.
The resident was spoken to by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Albury hospital for treatment.
A Fire Rescue Victoria spokeswoman said crews had quickly arrived at the incident.
"At 8.49am, Fire Rescue Victoria was called to a house fire on Hereford Street, Wodonga," the spokeswoman said.
"Firefighters arrived within four minutes to find a single-storey brick veneer building alight.
"The crew worked to extinguish the fire and it was declared under control at 9.01am.
"The incident was treated as suspicious and the scene was handed over to Victoria Police."
Officers remain at the scene on Sunday afternoon.
Nearby residents had left their homes during the incident but have since returned.
Fire crews had to treat their clothing and equipment amid asbestos concerns.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.