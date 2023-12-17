East Albury looked up against it after scoring only 120 against Raiders

Former Zimbabwean first-class player Tendai Power Maruma's first five-wicket haul guided East Albury into the top four in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Crows defended just 120 away against Wodonga Raiders.
"They bowled well and used most of what the wicket was offering," Maruma explained.
The Birallee Park pitch took spin, with Raiders' off-spinner Nikhil Kharwadkar snaring 3-30.
Crows' captain Miles Hemann-Petersen top-scored with 26, with the largest partnership proving crucial in the win.
Coach Brett Davies (22) and Heera Singh (7) came together at 8-87 and combined for 30 runs.
Given the spin, the visitors elected to utilise off-spinner Gagan Preet Singh and seamer Cameron White with the new ball.
Youngster Kane Scott (25 runs) handed Raiders the early advantage as they pushed the score to 1-41 and even though wickets fell consistently from there, the home team still look in control at 6-97.
However, Raiders lost 4-7 to collapse for only 104.
Off-spinner Maruma finished with 5-27 from 10 overs.
"The whole time I was preparing to bowl I was analysing the game and the areas I was going to try and hit, everything fell into place," he said.
He joined CAW for the 2020-21 season at North Albury and also spent time at New City.
Elsewhere, Corowa captain Jarryd Hatton destroyed Baranduda.
The newcomers were dismissed for 103 on the road as Hatton claimed 6-24, while Ben Mitchell chipped in with 3-8 from a miserly seven overs.
The home team passed the total only three wickets down with 31.1 overs to spare.
