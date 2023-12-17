Stolen utility torched in Wodonga parkland, police investigating

A stolen utility has been torched in parkland in Wodonga.
Fire crews were called to a green wedge off Rapsey Court on Sunday, December 17, about 2.30am
The vehicle, which is thought to have been stolen from NSW, was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The car did not appear to have any plates attached.
Police are investigating the incident and are seeking information.
Call Wodonga officers on (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
