Employer, Gumtree users, alleged victims of Corryong man's $35,000 scams

December 18 2023 - 4:00am
Corryong police have charged Matt Louis Davis with multiple deception offences. File photo
A Corryong man accused of swindling more than $30,000 from his former employer allegedly scammed Gumtree users out of cash while on bail.

