Employer, Gumtree users, alleged victims of Corryong man's $35,000 scams

A Corryong man accused of swindling more than $30,000 from his former employer allegedly scammed Gumtree users out of cash while on bail.
The Wodonga court heard Matt Louis Davis faced 26 deception offences, including allegations he bought personal goods on his former employer's credit cards and made cash transfers of $31,755.
That offending, against Mildren and Coysh Pty Ltd in Corryong, allegedly occurred between February 2021 and September 2022.
The court heard Davis was arrested, charged and bailed but allegedly scammed six people out of $3375 by offering PC parts for sale and not sending the items.
He was bailed on July 19, but allegedly scammed further people on Gumtree after offering computer parts for sale.
Davis allegedly advertised an AMD computer processing unit for sale and failed to send the item to five different people.
The court one victim had contacted Davis on August 26 and asked to see his licence, as the seller was using a new account.
Davis sent a photo of his licence then gave his phone number and chatted to the man, who allegedly transferred $140 to Davis' bank account.
Police later executed a search warrant at the Wodonga Westpac which allegedly showed $140 had been debited into his account.
The court heard Davis provided a tracking number but the item still hadn't arrived by September 4, and the advert remained on Gumtree.
The man organised for his wife to contact Davis over the sales notice, and Davis allegedly gave the same bank numbers.
He allegedly used the same scam on four other people.
Davis was again questioned and the court heard he accepted they were his bank details, phone number, and that he had a Gumtree account, but denied committing the offences.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said his alleged offending wasn't sophisticated.
"He produces his own licence," he said.
"He's always going to get caught isn't he?"
Senior Constable Leah Lafrank said there were concerns Davis had given his family's address through his licence.
One victim said they'd confront him at the home if police didn't do anything, she said.
Police continue to investigate other alleged frauds involving computer parts.
The court heard Davis' former housemate had also had $2600 in $100 notes go missing from his room, and Davis had been seen handing over $100 notes at the Courthouse Hotel.
"Mr fears are the risks as discussed for his family and just that he would continue to commit like offences of defrauding people," Senior Constable Lafrank said in opposing bail.
Magistrate Ian Watkins noted Davis didn't have any priors and had mental health issues, and agreed jail wasn't a foregone conclusion if the charges were proven.
He released Davis on bail, with a condition he not have a device capable of accessing the internet.
"If you want to make a call, go to a phone box," Mr Watkins said.
Davis will return to court on February 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.