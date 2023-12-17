The Border Mailsport
Jordan Rhodes hits a maiden first grade half-century in strong display

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated December 17 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 2:25pm
Teenager Jordan Rhodes struck his maiden first grade half-century in the win over North Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Teenager Jordan Rhodes struck his maiden first grade half-century in the win over North Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Young opener Jordan Rhodes posted his highest first grade score and long-time star Nathan Brown returned to form in Lavington's win over fierce rivals North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.

