Jordan Rhodes hits a maiden first grade half-century in strong display

Young opener Jordan Rhodes posted his highest first grade score and long-time star Nathan Brown returned to form in Lavington's win over fierce rivals North Albury in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday.
The Panthers' top order fired in compiling the round's biggest score of 5-246 as the home team fell for 202.
"It was really satisfying, knowing we could put that kind of performance together as a batting unit," stand-in captain Chris Galvin revealed.
Rhodes top-scored with 66 from 107 deliveries, striking eight boundaries and a six.
"That's his first A grade 50 and he batted beautifully, he was sensational," Galvin praised.
He shared a 95-run stand for the second wicket with Galvin (44), while Sam Harris (49 not out) and Brown (52) added 90 for the fourth wicket.
It was Riverina rep Brown's highest score of the season after a lean run, which included his first eight games as an opener.
"Some of his best knocks have been at No. 5, I think in the grand final against North Albury a few years ago he got 80-odd, he's a very flexible bat," Galvin said.
North captain Ben Fulford (40) and Anthony Hartshorn (35) put together 58 runs for the fifth wicket, but once the latter fell at 5-134, the home team never looked likely.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Nizam Uddin captured 4-22, while right-arm off-spinner Sam Harris snared 3-33.
And Belvoir blasted Wodonga by nine wickets.
The clubs staged their third Mental Wellness match with home club Wodonga making 125 as BJ Garvey top-scored with 25.
Hayatullah Niazi and Nick Whitelaw claimed three wickets apiece.
Whitelaw then opened the innings and registered an unbeaten 65, while Josh Staines was 55 not out.
