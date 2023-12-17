Teams relished final shot at producing upsets before mid-season break

Pool Pirates will take a major confidence boost into the mid-season break after upsetting ladders leaders Sharks in A-grade women's water polo on Sunday.
The Pirates came out firing at the Albury Swim Centre to notch up an early four goals and establish a lead heading into the first break.
Ryleigh Hogan and Katie Bruce scored three goals each in the 10-7 clash, restricting renowned scorer Leah Dodd to three goals for the day.
Pirates have now celebrated eight wins from 10 rounds, while the Sharks remain at seven.
It was also a good day out for Tigers, who managed a comfortable 12-3 win against Stingrays.
Scores were level at 1-1 after a close first term, before a four goal performance in the second quarter helped set up the match for the Tigers.
Georgia McConville, Breanna Moreland, Cat Shelley and Dana Hay were all multiple goal contributors for the victors, while Priya Kohlhagen led the way for the 'Rays with two goals.
Rosanna Youings also helped make up the Stingrays' total.
It was also a day of upsets in the A-grade men's competition, with the Stingrays taking down last season's premiers Sharks in a close affair, 11-9.
The third term proved the difference, with the Stingrays extending their lead following a 3-1 quarter.
Elih Mutsch starred with four goals, while teammates Tyson Mutsch and Trent Remington both landed three goals each.
Oliver Cooper was the only double goal scorer for the Sharks, with the remaining total spread across the team between seven other individual scorers.
It was a more convincing victory in the last match, with Tigers outswimming Ovens and Murray under-18s, 18-7.
Charlie Murphy scored in every quarter to finish the game with six goals, while Jake Luhrs and Sam O'Brien contributed three goals respectively.
Archie Toohey was the best for the young side with three goals.
The Ovens and Murray water polo competition will now enter its Christmas break, with the next round to be played on January 14.
