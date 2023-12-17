When good teams are under presssure, this is the perfect response

Premiers Lavington has jumped back into Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial's top six after ending a worrying streak with a strong win against arch rivals North Albury on Saturday.
And fellow grand finalists St Patrick's are also poised to strike after the three-week Christmas-New Year break, posting a powerful 148-run win over New City.
Lavington had lost four of its five games heading into round 11, including posting one of the lowest scores in its history after capitulating for 30 against Albury, but responded with a 44-run win.
"We know our best is good enough and we are capable of putting those kind of performances together," stand-in captain Chris Galvin said in regular skipper Dave Tassell's absence.
"We've been inconsistent and like most teams we've battled some unavailability, we haven't put our best cricket together and we're still experimenting with a few things.
"We've learnt a lot about how we're going about it and we've made a few mistakes.
"With our bowling attack it's a different look this year, having two genuine spin options (Nizzam Uddin and Hunter Hall), plus a few part-time spin options, and we're working out how best to use that.
"Our bowling has been strong, it's our batting that's been hard to put together, we're trying to find our right order and getting blokes into form, hopefully we can start putting together strong performances consistently."
Lavington and North have been the most consistent teams over recent times and while the latter is a win above the Panthers, it's still extremely unusual for the Hoppers to have lost four matches before Christmas.
The ladder, after 11 rounds is: Belvoir 57, Corowa 51, North 42, East Albury 42, Wodonga Raiders 39, Lavington 36; Tallangatta 36, St Pat's 36, Albury 30, New City 15, Baranduda 12, Wodonga 0.
Play will resume on January 6 and with nine rounds left, only three teams remain out of contention which should guarantee an exciting run home.
However, all local interest now focuses on the Big Bash game between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder at Lavington Sportsground on Saturday, December 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.