Sawn-off shotgun seized from rural property after shooting video

Police have seized a sawn-off shotgun after a man was allegedly filmed firing the weapon at a rural property.
Police took Michael Raymond Brown, 29, into custody on December 8.
Officers had allegedly received a video of the 29-year-old using the gun.
They spoke to him at a Wodonga home and he said it had been used at an Osbornes Flat property.
Police attended and found the gun, another shotgun, ammunition and a gel blaster, which had been incorrectly stored.
Brown, who doesn't have a shooting licence, allegedly admitted to firing the gun.
Brown has multiple other matters pending in court, including domestic violence allegations, and claims he stole a Ford Range utility from a building site on Green Street in Wangaratta.
It's alleged Brown got into the vehicle, which had a trailer attached, and drove off at a fast rate of speed on October 17.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard timber fell off the back.
The victim called Triple-0 and police spotted the car about two minutes later.
Brown was arrested on White Street.
It's also alleged Brown stole fuel and doughnuts from the 7-Eleven on Anzac Parade in Wodonga on September 29, and that he assaulted his partner by biting him and putting him in a chokehold.
Police opposed Brown's release bid in court.
Concerns were raised that he had continued to offend while on bail.
The court heard it was Brown's first time in custody and he was vulnerable.
He sought to live at his father's Queensland home, which the court heard would be "away from negative influences".
Magistrate Ian Watkins granted bail with Brown ordered to abide by a curfew and return to court on January 9.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.