Vineyard setting for funeral honouring wine titan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 18 2023 - 1:06pm, first published 1:00pm
Bill Chambers with his son Stephen in 2008 when the family winery celebrated its 150th anniversary. Stephen will be giving a eulogy for his father.
Wine great Bill Chambers will be farewelled at his family's Rutherglen vineyard with his funeral to be held on Wednesday, December 20.

