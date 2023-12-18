Vineyard setting for funeral honouring wine titan

Wine great Bill Chambers will be farewelled at his family's Rutherglen vineyard with his funeral to be held on Wednesday, December 20.
Son and fellow winemaker Stephen Chambers will deliver a eulogy with stepdaughter Sandra Crawley to also pay tribute.
For decades he oversaw production at the family's Chambers Rosewood winery and judged wines at shows across Australia.
The Winemakers of Rutherglen group has lauded Mr Chambers for delivering a lifetime of passion and craft to his industry.
"The town and wine community of Rutherglen has lost a 'mate', a mentor and supporter," a statement read.
"He drove our innovation, provided guidance and shared his generosity infinitely.
"Much more than that the Chambers family mourn the loss of their husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend.
"His 'twinkling blue eyes', stories and knowledge sharing will forever live on through his loved ones."
Wednesday's funeral will start at 1pm and be live streamed via Tobin Brothers Corowa.
