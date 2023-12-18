Santa splashes into Albury for a whirlwind adventure on the Murray

Santa's taking on the Murray on a pair of skis, but problems strike on his run through Albury.
That's the scenario of a children's book by an author with a lifelong love of the river, one formed from growing up along its waters.
Ballarat-based Dave O'Neill wrote Santa Skis the Murray after coming from a "big water skiing family".
He said it was fitting, having learned to ski at just three years old and spending his summers at Torrumbarry, Yarrawonga, and in recent years with two of his brothers living on the banks of Lake Mulwala.
He said using the Murray as the backdrop to a "fun Christmas story" made sense.
The story follows Santa crashing into the Murray River in Albury, only to discover there is a backup sleigh at Murray Bridge; he decides the best way to get there is to water ski.
Santa skis, wakeboards, barefoot and canoes past the Murray's many towns and holiday spots while reminding us all that there is always time for fun.
"I have two kids under three now, so writing stories has taken on an added importance and I hope my books will help them and other Victorian children to learn more about their state," he said.
Santa Skis the Murray will be available to buy at Dymocks Albury.
